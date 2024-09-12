Swiss insurer Baloise increases profit and announces job cuts

Baloise plans to adjust headcount to improve business performance. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss insurance group Baloise increased first half earnings compared to last year. The company also announced restructuring that threatens 250 jobs.

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Baloise steigert den Gewinn und gibt sich neue Ziele Original Read more: Baloise steigert den Gewinn und gibt sich neue Ziele

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Baloise increased its consolidated profit by 7.6% to CHF219.1 million in the months from January to June, it announced on Thursday.

The reasons for the increase were higher profit contributions from Germany and Belgium. Its life insurance business increased operating profit (EBIT) by 40% to CHF145.5 million.

In contrast, EBIT in non-life insurance fell by more than a fifth to CHF123.2 million. The early summer storms in various parts of Switzerland had an above-average impact of around CHF80 million net on the results and led to a deterioration in the combined ratio in this segment by 3.1% to 90.4%.

If this value is below 100%, the business is operationally profitable.

Meanwhile, the insurance group’s business volume fell slightly by 0.9% to CHF5.29 billion, although this would have resulted in an increase of 0.3% in local currencies.

The non-life segment grew by 4.6% on an adjusted basis, also thanks to tariff increases, while the volume in the life business fell by just under 5%. The growth of semi-autonomous solutions in occupational pensions is only partially reflected in the premium development.

New goals and dividend promise

Looking ahead – and probably also as a result of increasing pressure from shareholders – Baloise has reviewed its strategy and set itself new targets for the years 2024 to 2027 under new CEO Michael Müller.

The Group describes the new direction as a refocusing strategy. The aim is to build on existing strengths and increase profitability, according to the press release.

According to the statement, the new financial targets include a return on equity of 12 to 15%, strong cash generation of over CHF2 billion and a higher cash payout ratio of 80% or more. Cash of over CHF500 million is to be generated in the current year as the basis for a continued “attractive” dividend policy. In addition, a share buyback will probably be launched next spring.

Pressure on Baloise from shareholders has recently increased. The activist investor Cevian now plays an important role in the shareholder base with a stake of 9.4%. And at the Annual General Meeting at the end of April, zCapital celebrated a surprising success with its motion to lift the 2% voting rights restriction.

Reduction of 250 jobs

In operational terms, Baloise is still aiming for a combined ratio of 90% in the non-life business in an average interest rate and claims environment, although new accounting standards are having a negative impact on this ratio.

Meanwhile, the life business is expected to make a sustainable EBIT contribution of at least CHF200 million. These targets already applied previously.

All in all, the insurer wants to increase cost discipline and achieve “sustainable profitable growth” in the target segments above the respective market growth. To this end, 250 jobs will also be cut.

However, there is no question of withdrawing from a market. According to the press release, Baloise wants to be one of the leading insurers in its attractive target segments in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg.

The last few years have been characterised by change, including to the management bodies of Baloise, according to Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are convinced that the refocusing strategy will put the company on a promising path to success.”

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.