Tariff impact on Swiss economy concerns public

The 2024 annual corporate results presented during the quarter were positively received, particularly in the banking, retail, food and insurance sectors. However, with the imposition of the new US tariffs, the dynamic has changed considerably.
In public opinion, the pharmaceutical industry is by far the hardest hit. The machinery industry and the luxury goods sector are also being negatively impacted to an above-average degree.
US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are currently acting as a negative factor for the country’s reputation, according to the study. However, the collapse of Credit Suisse, recently fuelled by the report of a parliamentary inquiry, and the high-profile debate on executive pay have continued to have an even more negative impact on the reputation of the Swiss economy.
Overall, the disruptive climate since Trump took office has not yet resulted in significant reputational losses for the Swiss economy as a whole. However, there have been significant changes within individual sectors.
The reputation of the machinery industry has once again deteriorated considerably. The pharmaceutical sector, which still led the sector rankings at the end of 2024, has also lost considerable ground, falling to fourth place.
Banks, on the other hand, have returned from third place to first place in the confidence index.
More
More
How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI sector
This content was published on
The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
Swiss parties spent less than CHF1 million on February green vote
This content was published on
Swiss political parties spent CHF 700,000 ($840,000) on campaigns in the run-up to the overwhelmingly defeated vote on February 9, according to the Swiss Federal Audit Office.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.