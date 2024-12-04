Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
OpenAI to set up new office in Switzerland

OpenAI says it will set up a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, as part of efforts from the ChatGPT maker to strengthen its presence in Europe. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it intends to set up an office in Zurich. The move is the latest development in the company's European expansion plans, after setting up offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Dublin.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Three leading AI researchers will work in Zurich for OpenAI, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s biggest city is a “leading technology centre in Europe”, it said. The internet giant Google recently celebrated 20 years’ in Zurich.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Sam Altman. The company is now valued at approximately $157billion. Launched as a non-profit, OpenAI intends to become a for-profit public benefit corporation to attract more investors.

Musk jumped ship in 2018 and has since taken OpenAI to court on several occasions. He accuses the start-up of being a for-profit subsidiary of Microsoft.

By launching the first version of its chatbot ChatGPT in 2022, OpenAI gave the general public free access to generative AI technology for the first time. The group, headed by Sam Altman, is a world leader in the AI market.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

