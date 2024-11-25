Google celebrates 20 years in Switzerland

Representatives from business and research fields, as well as Google representatives gathered to celebrate the company’s 20th Swiss anniversary at the company’s headquarters in Zurich on Monday. Google’s Swiss footprint began in April 2004 with two employees. Google Maps and YouTube did not exist and smartphones and cloud computing were still largely unknown, the company reminisced in a statement today.
Today the company’s focus is on research in artificial intelligence (AI), which offers new opportunities for society and the economy. The conveners also discussed potential, collaborations, and innovations within the local Swiss ecosystem: to date, 115 companies have been founded by former Google Switzerland employees, providing a total of more than 1,700 jobs.
More
More
How Google is driving up rents in Zurich
This content was published on
Rents for flats in Zurich, Switzerland’s business capital, are reaching stratospheric levels – one reason for this is Google’s international campus.
The presence of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) was one of the main reasons why the company chose Switzerland as its development location two decades ago. Since then, the company has maintained a close exchange with the Swiss research institution, as well as its counterpart in Lausanne (EPFL)
“Google has woven strong ties with Switzerland,” said country director Christine Antlanger-Winter, quoted in the statement. “The local innovative fabric has always inspired Google. Close cooperation and interaction with our partners in science, education and industry are crucial for us,” she added.
Today Google Switzerland employs about 5,000 people. In the past year, however, the company has also cut its workforce in Zurich, as in the rest of the world. Google has never provided detailed figures but the media have reported hundreds of redundancies.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
This content was published on
The Federal Criminal Court has acquitted UBS following appeal proceedings in connection with money laundering charges linked to the Bulgarian mafia. The bank inherited the case from Credit Suisse.
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. It will also have new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services.
Morges fatal shooting: police officer acted in self-defence, prosecutors conclude
This content was published on
The police officer who shot dead a black man at Morges train station in western Switzerland in 2021 acted self-defence, the Office of the Attorney General of canton Vaud have concluded.
Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly
This content was published on
The gender wage gap is narrowing in Switzerland, although it remains sizeable and partly unexplained: in 2022 women earned on average 16.2% less than their male counterparts.
Swiss national among five survivors rescued after tourist yacht sank in Egypt’s Red Sea
This content was published on
Egyptian naval forces rescued five people on Tuesday, including a Swiss citizen, and recovered four bodies, a day after a tourist yacht carrying 44 passengers sank in the Red Sea.
Initiative launched for tougher environmental rules for Swiss financial industry
This content was published on
An alliance of political parties and business and environmental groups has launched a people's initiative calling for stricter environmental rules for the Swiss finance sector.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.