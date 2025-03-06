Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history

Swiss achieves second-best profit in its history in 2024
Swiss achieves second-best profit in its history in 2024 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history
Listening: SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history

Swiss International Air Lines had a good year in 2024, as revenues rose to an all-time high, contributing to the second-best profit in the company's history.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Lufthansa subsidiary was unable to match its 2023 record profit.

Turnover climbed by 6% to CHF5.6 billion, the highest level ever, the airline announced on Thursday.

At CHF684 million, however, operating profit remained below the previous year’s record of CHF718.5 million. The adjusted operating profit margin (EBIT) amounted to 12.1% last year. This is 1.4 percentage points less than in 2023.

Swiss cited several reasons for this. In view of the high demand, the airlines had increased their capacities. This has intensified competition. For the airlines, this means that they can no longer charge such high prices as high as they could during the recovery phase after the pandemic. This has put pressure on average yields, stated SWISS.

In addition, longer downtimes of the short-haul fleet impacted efficiency, particularly due to the lack of spare parts for engines. At the same time, cost pressure is high. “Without various one-off effects that had a positive impact on earnings development, the year-on-year decline in earnings would have been higher,” said SWISS.

In total, the airline carried around 18 million passengers last year. This was 9.2% more than in the previous year. The number of flights rose by 9.1% to over 142,000.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR