Two former managers convicted of bribery in Swatch trial

Two former managers convicted in Swatch trial Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Monday, the Neuchâtel Criminal Court convicted a former Tissot manager and a French businessman of passive and active bribery.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zwei ehemalige Manager in Swatch-Prozess verurteilt Original Read more: Zwei ehemalige Manager in Swatch-Prozess verurteilt

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court handed down conditional prison sentences of 15 months each.

The trial centred on an alleged corruption affair in the watch industry that allegedly took place within the Swatch Group between 2006 and 2015. In 2022, the district court in La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel acquitted the defendants of the charge of mismanagement after a lengthy trial that was postponed several times.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.