Nepal and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation By Akiko Uehara Rural road infrastructure is one of the priority agendas in local government. (Katahari Palika, Bitratnager, southeastern Nepal). Nepal has rich natural landscapes but is a Least Developed Country (Pokhara, central Nepal). Labour migration is one of the most acute problems and over 400,000 Nepali leave the country every year. Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) tries to support migrants commonly targeted in situations of exploitation, abuse and violence as well as their families who are left behind in the country. (Danusa, southern Nepal) Women's labour is often not recognised as work (Kathmandu). A Dalit woman and her husband with disabilities face difficulties and discrimination even in their local community. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) offers them counselling and psychological support (Dhanusha). Different ethnic groups co-exist in Kathmandu. Nepal's capital is undergoing restoration and modernisation. A street in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. Indrakala Yadav, second from right, is part of a new generation of women politicians across Nepal. Young children watching YouTube videos on their parent's mobile phone in Pulpa, a hilly rural area which suffers from a lack of access to water. Nepal is a beautiful mountainous country. Tourism has the largest economical impact and alleviates poverty. Ongoing urbanisation in the capital Kathmandu. Nepali women fishing by the lake. Most women in Nepal are do not work in paid jobs but contribute to the family in many ways. Image gallery