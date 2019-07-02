This content was published on July 2, 2019 9:21 PM

Start-ups in ICT, biotech, medtech and fintech raised the most investment

(Keystone)

Venture capital investment in Swiss start-ups doubled during the first half of 2019 to exceed CHF1 billion ($1.01 billion).

After record investment in 2018, the venture capital market has stayed strong in 2019, according to dataexternal link published on Tuesday by Swiss company Venturelabexternal link. It shows equity investments rose to CHF1.02 billion during the first half of 2019, compared with CHF492 million in equity, loans and grants during the same period last year.

The billion-franc milestone passed in the first six months of 2019 exceeds all the funding Swiss start-ups raised during the whole 2017 and represents three-quarters of the venture capital funding recorded in 2018 by the Swiss Venture Capital Report.

Swiss start-ups in ICT (information and communications technology), biotech, medtech and fintech raised the most investment.

“Swiss start-ups are able to secure large funding rounds and combined with the continued strength of public markets is likely to further feed the momentum,” said Stefan Steiner, co-managing director of Venturelab.

He expects very strong results and more large funding rounds during the second half of 2019.

“M&A has always been the predominant exit route for venture-backed companies, but I’m pretty sure we will also see some IPOs from Swiss start-ups in the near future.”









swissinfo.ch/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram