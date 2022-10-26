‘No comment’ from EU member states on Swiss ties

Swiss-EU relations: “it’s complicated”. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The conclusions of EU member states on Switzerland, usually published every two years, have fallen off the radar in 2022 – reflecting the stasis in Bern-Brussels relations.

This content was published on October 26, 2022 - 11:22

At a meeting of a working group of European Union (EU) states this week, conclusions on Switzerland were not even on the agenda, an EU diplomat told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday. The EU commission, as well as France, reportedly pushed to shelve the conclusions, despite efforts by the Czech EU presidency to finalise a draft by the end of the year.

The reasons were reportedly the lack of progress in ongoing talks between Bern on Brussels on how they will regulate their relations in future, after negotiations on a framework agreement broke down last year.

As a rule, such conclusions are issued every two years in the form of a guiding document by EU member states – taking stock of the relationship with Switzerland and setting the lines for how to proceed in the future. The last one now dates to 2019, at which point member states explicitly approved the political linking of all policy dossiers with the institutional question – a linkage that the Swiss have since come to dispute.

Following the shelving of the framework deal, five rounds of “exploratory talks” have since taken place between Swiss and EU Commission officials on how to proceed next, but without concrete progress. Disagreements largely centre on Swiss fears about the free movement of people and the protection of its high-salary labour market.

The current non-participation of Swiss universities and researchers in the lucrative European Horizon research programme is also controversial.

A next round of talks is planned for November 11.

