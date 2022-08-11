Cassis discusses finance and innovation with UAE minister

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (right) and UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrive for their working lunch on the Brissago Islands in Lake Maggiore © Keystone - Ats / Ti-press

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has met the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Ticino, southern Switzerland.

This content was published on August 11, 2022 - 18:17

swissinfo.ch/ts

The working lunch on the Brissago Islands in Lake Maggiore focused on the economy and finance, education, research and innovation, and sustainable development, the foreign ministry said in a statementExternal link on Thursday.

The UAE is one of Switzerland’s most important trading partners in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It is a leading country in new technologies and artificial intelligence, areas discussed during the visit, the ministry said.

Other topics included the impact of the war in Ukraine on the MENA region and regional stability. Cassis highlighted the importance of the ceasefire in Yemen, in place since April 2022, and stressed the need for further financial support from the Gulf States for the UN’s humanitarian engagement.

Al Nahyan was accompanied by Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, who will attend the Locarno Film Festival on Thursday evening at Cassis’s invitation.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative