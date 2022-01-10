Former IOC director-general and FIFA reformer Carrard dies

Francois Carrard was also chairman of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

The former director-general of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), François Carrard, passed away in Lausanne on Sunday at the age of 83.

This content was published on January 10, 2022 - 09:50

The Swiss lawyer, who was a specialist in sports law, was IOC director-general from 1989 to 2003. Prior to that, he worked as a legal advisor to the Olympic organisation from 1979 alongside the presidents Juan Antonio Samaranch and Jacques Rogge.

Carrard, who was born in Lausanne in 1938, played a key role in sports ethics and governance and was an influential figure behind the scenes.

“François Carrard was a brilliant man with immense analytic skills and a very wide horizon. President Samaranch and the entire Olympic Movement could always rely on his invaluable advice. He was not only a man of law and sport, but also a great man of culture,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a tributeExternal link on Monday.

Carrard presided over the bribery scandal concerning Salt Lake City being awarded the 2002 Winter Olympic Games and the subsequent governance clean-up.

He also led the taskforce that drew up FIFA reforms following the corruption scandal which hit football's global governing body in 2015.

Carrard was also a leading figure in the creation of the World Anti-Doping Agency and advised various international sports federations, including the International Swimming Federation (FINA), FIFA and the International Boxing Association.

His death was announced by the International Sports Press Association, of which Carrard was a member of the Ethics Commission.

The Geneva newspaper Le Temps saidExternal link Carrard epitomised a typically Swiss savoir-faire, “a mix of solid legal training, and an innate sense of diplomacy and discreet efficiency”. He was a partner at the legal firm Kellerhals Carrard.

