New Swiss passport enters into active service

The latest version of the distinctive red Swiss passport has been released, featuring a new page for visas dedicated to Swiss citizens who live abroad.

October 31, 2022

The extra page for the so-called ‘fifth Switzerland’ on the biometric passport comes in addition to separate pages for Switzerland’s 26 cantons.

The new page design features mountains and waterways of each canton and comes with the latest security technology.

It became available to order from October 31, 2022. A new identity card will appear early next year.

The new passport series includes a diplomatic passport, a travel document for refugees and a passport for foreigners living in Switzerland.

