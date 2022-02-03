Plans mooted to boost large-scale wind and hydroelectric power plants
The Swiss government wants to speed up legal procedures to boost the construction of large-scale build hydroelectric and wind energy installations.This content was published on February 3, 2022 - 11:00
Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said plans were part of efforts to improve energy supplies underway in parliament.
The proposalsExternal link presented on Thursday aim to streamline the procedure for the construction of dams and wind turbines by reducing the number of legal appeals but without undermining environmental protection.
The government also moots tax breaks for the installation of solar panels at new buildings and simplified administrative applications.
Sommaruga said it was crucial to ensure energy supplies and boost large-scale expansion projects.
In some cases, projects have been blocked in courts for 20 years, she said. Companies are discouraged by such delays and invest in projects abroad.
Sommaruga said the government is preparing several other projects to prevent an energy crunch, notably obliging operators of hydroelectric power plants to keep enough reserve capacities.
