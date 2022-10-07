President: ‘Russia using energy and migration as weapon against Europe’

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (left) welcomes Swiss President Ignazio Cassis to Prague Castle on Thursday Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis has spoken of a turning point for the continent at the first summit of the European Political Community, attended by more than 40 European leaders.

“This summit is a symbol. A symbol that Europe can be strong when it seeks concrete solutions,” Cassis, who is also the Swiss foreign minister, said at a press conference in Prague on Thursday.

In view of the war in Ukraine and the challenges it poses, Cassis welcomed the fact that “cooperation was thought out more broadly” in this format.

“At the moment, Russia is destabilising the European continent with energy and migration as weapons,” he said. This, in his opinion, had contributed to a closing of ranks and a “sense of a community of destiny”.

The forum, aimed at boosting security and prosperity across Europe, brought together existing EU members, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as Britain and Turkey. Russia was the one major European power not invited, along with its neighbour and supporter in the war, Belarus.

“At a time when the entire continent is facing major challenges, this new broader format provides a welcome opportunity for direct and informal exchanges with other European countries,” Cassis said in a foreign ministry statementExternal link. “In hosting the Ukraine Recovery Conference this year, for example, Switzerland has demonstrated that it is helping to promote peace, stability and democracy in Europe.”

‘Reliable partner’

As an “active and reliable partner” in Europe with a long tradition of solidarity, Switzerland is interested in supporting the future development of the European Political Community, the foreign ministry said in the statement.

In 2021 Switzerland unilaterally walked away from negotiationsExternal link on a framework deal to replace the more than 120 bilateral accords which have regulated relations for the past decades. That led to a souring of relations between Bern and Brussels and efforts to break the diplomatic deadlock have come to nothing.

This first meeting in Prague was attended by the EU and its member states as well as 17 non-member states. In future, such meetings will take place once or twice a year, with one EU and one non-EU state alternately hosting the summit. The next meeting will be held in Moldova in spring.

