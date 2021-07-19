Rise in Covid cases prompts calls for restrictions

The Covid certificate must be produced before getting access to a night club in Switzerland. Keystone/Valentin Flauraud

There are mounting calls to extend the use of an official certificate to help prevent a new wave of infections with Covid-19 in Switzerland.

This content was published on July 19, 2021 - 17:59

swissinfo.ch/urs

Christoph Berger, president of the government’s advisory commission for vaccinations, said the Covid certificate could also become necessary for people who wish to attend “smaller” events.

Under current rules, participants in mass events as well as night clubs must present proof that they are vaccinated against, have recovered from or have tested negative to Covid-19.

Berger dismissed criticism of an unfair policy of discrimination against people who haven’t been vaccinated.

The proposal, made by Berger in an interview with SRF public radio on Monday, comes as Covid infections continue to rise since the end of June.

At the weekend, the head of the Federal Office for Public Health, Anne Lévy, mooted the idea of limiting access to restaurants for people with valid certificate.

Other proposals include restrictions for visits to hospitals and old people’s homes or mandatory vaccinations for health staff.

The government has ruled out mandatory vaccinations in Switzerland.

Opponents have collected signatures to force a nationwide vote to veto the legal basis for the Covid certificate.