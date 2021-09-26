Supporters of foreigner voting rights suffer setback
Voters in canton Solothurn have thrown out a proposal to give its more than 100 municipalities the right to grant non-Swiss residents a say in local matters.This content was published on September 26, 2021 - 14:31
Official results from Sunday's ballot show 73.2% of voters rejecting the left-wing initiative, according to the Solothurn cantonal authoritiesExternal link.
The proposal by the Young Socialist group was defeated despite backing from the cantonal government.
Centrist and right-wing parties opposed the plans, saying foreigners should first seek a Swiss passport before getting a say in local politics.
So far, eight of the country’s 26 cantons have granted rights to their foreigners with a permanent residence permit. In French-speaking Switzerland, foreigners also have the right to take part in cantonal votes.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.