Swiss ‘vaccine week’ considered only partial success

Resistance to the Covid-19 vaccine remains steadfast in some parts of Switzerland. Keystone / Rungroj Yongrit

A drive by the Swiss authorities last week to convince more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 met with some success, but not as much as was hoped.

This content was published on November 15, 2021 - 18:20

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday that 104,689 doses were administered compared to 76,108 the week before – a rise of 38%.

Anecdotal evidence from cantons shows that vaccine rates increased in most regions, but numbers still disappointed the authorities.

In the eastern canton of Appenzell Outer-Rhodes, one of the most vaccine sceptical cantons, the number of jabs last week was equal to an average month. But the total number was a mere 415.

Just under 65% of the Swiss population has now been double jabbed, which is below the average in western Europe.

The number of new infections has been rising steadily in Switzerland in recent weeks, to around 4,000 per day. The number of hospitalisations and deaths, however, has not gone up at the same rate.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Health Minister Guy Parmelin said: “A certain number of people were vaccinated, perhaps not as many as we would have liked. We will learn from this and see what happens next.”

There are no announced plans for Switzerland to copy the partial lockdowns that have been seen in some other European countries.

On November 28, the Swiss people will vote on whether to accept or reject the government’s policy of limiting access to indoor social areas to people with a Covid-19 certificate.



