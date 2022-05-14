Swiss seek cooperation with US on cyber security defence





A major conference on cyber security took place in Switzerland last month with participants from the US government. © Keystone/Anthony Anex

Defence Minister Viola Amherd has held talks with United States government representatives on international security cooperation.

Amherd said the Russian invasions of Ukraine made it clear that Switzerland should seek closer cooperation, including the US, she told a news conference in Washington on Friday.

But she reiterated that neutral Switzerland had not plans of joining the 28-member NATO alliance.

She was addressing the media following a meeting with the US deputy defence minister, Kathleen Hicks.

The talks also covered security concerns caused by climate change and promoting participation of women in the armed forces.

Switzerland is to buy 36 F-35 fighter jets as well as air defence systems from the US following a nationwide vote in 2020.

A pacifist group launched a people’s initiative trying to block the purchase, prompting concerns the deal might be delayed.

Hicks said the acquisition would not only increase Switzerland’s sovereign defence capabilities, but also boost interoperability with other European partners and the US, according to a statement by the US defence ministry.

