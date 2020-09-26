Swiss set to vote on multi-billion fighter jet purchase

Getting old: the current fleet of fighter jets will be obsolete by 2030, the air force says. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

“Luxury” toys or vital means of defence? Swiss voters decide this weekend whether or not to approve a multi-billion funding packet to buy new fighter jets for the air force.

This content was published on September 26, 2020 - 11:00

It’s the 24th time since 1977 that a ballot on national security has come up in neutral Switzerland, and the second time in six years voters will decide on new jets.

What’s at stake is a CHF6 billion ($6.49 billion) envelope, proposed by the government, to buy a fleet that would come into service by 2030. The current F-5 Tigers and F/A-18 jets, which the army says are getting too old for the job, will be phased out.

Models from four manufacturers are in the running to land the contract, two of them American and two European: the Lockheed-Martin F-35, Boeing’s Super Hornet, Dassault’s Rafale, and Airbus’s Eurofighter Typhoon.

As part of the package, Swiss industry is to benefit from a so-called offset agreement – a compensatory system obliging the company involved in the deal to place orders with Swiss firms worth 60% of the contract value.

If the credit is accepted by citizens on Sunday, the government will decide which models to buy.

New context

As opposed to the narrow rejection in 2014 of a CHF3 billion purchase of Swedish Gripen jets, this time polls are pointing to a success; up to three-fifths of citizens appear to support the proposal, according to the latest figures from the GfS Bern research institute.

Analysts say that in 2014 the issue was seen as less pressing, while this time supporters have argued that a rejection would leave the country unable to defend its skies by 2030.

The army – an important institution of non-NATO member Switzerland – would thus be unable to fulfil its mandate of protecting the country, say these supporters, who include the government and a majority of parliament.

In practice, Switzerland has few enemies and has fought no wars in centuries. But the government argues that the air force is vital for remaining credibly independent and sovereign, even if an all-out aerial attack is improbable.

It has also raised threats like terrorism and new geopolitical uncertainties. “Europe and the world have become more unstable,” and the army needs to be ready to face any unknown threats that come up in the next 30 to 40 years, the government has written.

Blank cheque

Opponents, mainly left-wing parties and anti-army groups, say the CHF6 billion amounts to a “blank cheque” that would be better spent on climate protection or health. Referring to the Covid-19 crisis, “fighter jets are useless against a pandemic”, they say.

However, they have shied away from painting their cause as anti-army generally. Their main argument is that air policing tasks could be done by cheaper, lighter, and more sustainable planes, while the bigger tasks of combat and air defence are in any case illusory.

“Who wants to attack Switzerland?” said Green Party member of the opposition committee Fabian Fivaz.

As for the price tag, they also claim that when maintenance, upgrades, and ancillary costs are factored in, the jets will cost CHF24 billion rather than CHF6 billion.

This amounts to buying “luxury jets” rather than cheaper but effective models: “It would be better to have a Fiat than a Maserati,” said Social Democrat parliamentarian Priska Seiler Graf.

However, despite picking up support particularly among younger, urban and female voters, the “no” camp has struggled to convince more broadly, the GfS Bern polling institute says – with the most likely scenario on Sunday being a “yes” result.

Future of the air force

That a vote is taking place at all is down to the opponents, who had pledged to force a referendum should the purchase be approved by politicians.

And so after parliament in Bern pushed through the government-backed plans last December, the pacifist Group for a Switzerland without an Army took just a few months to gather the necessary 50,000 signatures for a referendum, which they handed in in June.

It’s unclear what would happen if the polls are proved wrong and the jets are rejected. Defence Minister Viola Amherd has said that with Swiss skies then left undefended, a debate on the future of the air force would be necessary.

As for the CHF6 billion, since it is part of the army’s “ordinary budget” in any case, it would be re-allocated internally rather than shifted to another government department, she said.