Switzerland to restrict private animal imports from UK

People travelling from the UK to Switzerland will have to forgo putting meat and dairy products in their luggage starting on January 1. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Travellers from the United Kingdom entering the Alpine country with animals or animal products will face stricter rules once the UK officially leaves the European Union.

This content was published on December 10, 2020 - 15:23

Keystone-SDA/gw

Starting January 1, people travelling from England, Scotland and Wales will no longer be able to import products containing meat or dairy, including cheese, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office announced on Thursday.

However, they are still permitted to carry up to 20kg of fish, 2kg of honey and 125g of caviar per person.

Dogs, cats and ferrets will be allowed entry only via Geneva, Zurich and Basel airports. The import of birds will be possible only through Geneva and Zurich airports.

Regulations on rabies applicable to “third countries” such as the United States will now also apply to the UK, which is classified as a low-risk country.

Rules applicable to people arriving from Northern Ireland are not yet clear, the veterinary office told news agency Keystone-SDA.