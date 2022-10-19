Switzerland tops up migrant integration funding

Apprenticeships are a major tool for helping migrants integrate in Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss government has committed a further CHF250 million ($251 million) for language courses and apprenticeship places aimed at foreigners who are resident in the Alpine state.

The credit line will cover the period 2024 to 2027 with half of the funds being made available for cantonal integration schemes.

The money is intended to help migrants, mainly from the European Union and European Free Trade Association countries, adapt to Swiss society and find jobs. The cantonal portion comes on top of separate funding aimed at helping refugees integrate.

Some CHF119 million will be reserved for projects deemed to be of national importance, particularly getting migrants into apprenticeships.

Another tranche will be allocated to supporting specific national projects such as outpatient clinics that treat traumatised refugees, a specialist unit that deals with forced marriages and the Network against Female Genital Mutilation Switzerland.

Parliament will vote on the proposed credit line following debates in both chambers.

