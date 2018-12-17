This content was published on December 17, 2018 11:00 AM

Switzerland and Austria have been awarded coveted UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status for their management of avalanche risks. The award celebrates well-known traditions, art forms and practices.

The status is in recognition of the knowledge, experience and strategies of managing avalanche risk, which have been constantly updated and passed down over generations in both Alpine countries. This film charts the history of this development, from the time of a devastating avalanche in February, 1970 in Goms, which claimed 30 lives, to the present day.



(SRF/swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line