Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Risky nature Switzerland's efforts to manage avalanches acknowledged

Switzerland and Austria have been awarded coveted UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status for their management of avalanche risks. The award celebrates well-known traditions, art forms and practices. 

The status is in recognition of the knowledge, experience and strategies of managing avalanche risk, which have been constantly updated and passed down over generations in both Alpine countries. This film charts the history of this development, from the time of a devastating avalanche in February, 1970 in Goms, which claimed 30 lives, to the present day. 

(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters