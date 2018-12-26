Nez Rouge and its mascot Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer are raising awareness about driving under the influence of alcohol. (Keystone)

Nearly 4,000 people in Switzerland used the “Nez Rouge” volunteer driver service to get home safely on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day after having a few drinks.

Nez Rougeexternal link (red nose) volunteers brought 3,893 people home on those two days, the organization said on Boxing Day, and 20,708 people since this year’s campaign was launched on November 30.

“The message of Rudolph our red-nosed reindeer is to make drivers more responsible when their faculties are reduced (designating someone in advance who can drive, calling a relative, taking a taxi or public transport, staying the night or calling Nez Rouge during the Christmas period),” says its website.

On 24 and 25 December, 1,075 volunteers made 1,739 journeys covering 75,103 kilometres, according to preliminary statistics. And since the beginning of the month, nearly 6,400 people have given up their time to volunteer for the organization. They have driven 447,709 km, which is up 2.8% on last year.

The volunteers work in groups of three who go to pick up the client in a Nez Rouge car. Once there, two people drive the customer home in his or her car. One acts as the driver, the other as the accompanying person and "team secretary". The third person follows them in Nez Rouge's car to their destination. S/he then takes the two colleagues back to the head office or drives them to the next assignment.

This is the 29th campaign by Nez Rouge to prevent people driving drunk in Switzerland. It is available throughout the country, with the exception of Basel, Graubünden and upper Valais. The service can be called on a toll-free number (0800 802 208) and is on the road until January 1.



