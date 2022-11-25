Medieval burial site reveals spectacular finds
An excavation of a 7th Century grave site in Switzerland has thrown up "spectacular" finds of jewellery and afforded valuable insight into medieval society.
The 15 graves belonged to wealthy people of that time who were buried in their finery. The most significant find was a golden robe brooch belonging to a woman aged about 20 at her death.
The woman was also buried with a treasure trove of other jewellery, including 160 pearls, an amber pendant and a belt with an iron buckle and a silver-inlaid tongue.
Other graves revealed high society occupants adorned with highly crafted ornaments.
The archeological site in Basel, northwest Switzerland, has been excavated over a number of years. In the summer, the body of a warrior was uncovered with a significant head injury caused by a sword blow.
The latest graves were discovered when workers were laying new heating pipes in the city.
“It appears to be a hotspot, a special place where particularly wealthy people were buried,” said Basel cantonal archeologist Guido Lassau.
Excavations will resume in January and plans are being made to display the finds in a public exhibition.
