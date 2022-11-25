Medieval burial site reveals spectacular finds

A golden brooch was found among other valuable artefacts at the Basel burial site. Basler Kantonsarchäologe

An excavation of a 7th Century grave site in Switzerland has thrown up “spectacular” finds of jewellery and afforded valuable insight into medieval society.

This content was published on November 25, 2022 - 17:23

swissinfo.ch/mga

The 15 graves belonged to wealthy people of that time who were buried in their finery. The most significant find was a golden robe brooch belonging to a woman aged about 20 at her death.

The woman was also buried with a treasure trove of other jewellery, including 160 pearls, an amber pendant and a belt with an iron buckle and a silver-inlaid tongue.

Other graves revealed high society occupants adorned with highly crafted ornaments.

The archeological site in Basel, northwest Switzerland, has been excavated over a number of years. In the summer, the body of a warrior was uncovered with a significant head injury caused by a sword blow.

The latest graves were discovered when workers were laying new heating pipes in the city.

“It appears to be a hotspot, a special place where particularly wealthy people were buried,” said Basel cantonal archeologist Guido Lassau.

Excavations will resume in January and plans are being made to display the finds in a public exhibition.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative