Renewables share of electricity inches up in Switzerland
Some 80% of all electricity flowing from Swiss sockets originated from renewable energy sources last year, compared to 76% in 2020.This content was published on September 5, 2022 - 15:09
Most renewable electricity came from hydropower plants (68%), followed by photovoltaics (11%), wind and biomass, according to official figures released on Monday.
The proportion of electricity generated by so-called new renewable energy sources (sun, wind, biomass and smaller hydropower projects) increased from 10.3% in 2020 to 11.5% in 2021.
Most renewable energy was produced within Switzerland: for example, 76% of all hydropower and 79% of new renewables.
The proportion of electricity originating from coal powered sources remained largely the same (1.87% in 2021 compared to 1.8% in 2020).
The amount of electricity produced by domestic nuclear power plants fell from 19.9% in 2020 to 18.5% in 2021.
Since 2005, Swiss electricity suppliers have been legally obliged to disclose the origin and composition of electricity they supply.
A similar certificate of origin system has also been introduced for energy providers situated in neighbouring countries. This means that, from 2021, no electricity from unknown sources - so-called grey electricity - is permitted in Switzerland.
