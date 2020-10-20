Solar Prize awarded to record-breaking house

The Swiss Solar Agency calls for more money to be invested domestically for greater energy efficiency in the building sector Keystone

This year’s Swiss Solar Prizes have been awarded to numerous energy-saving projects, including so-called Plus Energy Buildings (PEBs), which help achieve the Paris Climate Agreement and generate high electricity surpluses.

This content was published on October 20, 2020 - 11:41

Keystone-SDA/ts

One of the winners is a single-family house in Waltensburg, canton Graubünden, which generates eight times more electricity than the residents consume. This figure (817%) is the highest yet recorded in Switzerland, according to the Swiss Solar Agency, which hands out the prizes.

Other award-winning projects include Switzerland’s largest solar roof system, belonging to the PlusEnergie distribution centre in Perlen, canton Lucerne, with an output of 6.4MW, and Geneva’s public transport system, whose solar-generated energy is fed directly into the tram and bus operations.

The Swiss Solar Prizes, being held for the 30th time, are awarded to the most energy-efficient buildings and installations as well as the most committed individuals and institutions in the solar sector. A total of 73 solar projects were submitted for the prize this year. More than half were for Plus Energy Buildings.

Energy efficiency

PEBs eliminate around 80% of energy losses and generate up to six times more energy than they need on an annual average.

“Instead of transferring around CHF7 billion Swiss francs ($7.7 billion) a year abroad for fossil energy imports, this sum could be invested domestically for greater energy efficiency in the building sector in order to produce domestic, CO2-free electricity,” the Swiss Solar Agency wrote.