Swiss government funds four new Covid treatment drugs

Four Swiss-based companies will received state funding to develop a range of new drugs to treat coronavirus, which are expected to be available by the end of 2022.

This content was published on December 13, 2021 - 11:13

swissinfo.ch/dos

The contracts were signed in the context of the Federal Funding Programme for Covid-19 Medicines, run by the Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH) and the Swiss Innovation Agency Innosuisse, the government said on MondayExternal link.

The total value of the four deals is CHF27 million ($29.2 million).

The projects aim to treat a range of the symptoms caused by a Covid-19 infection and to mitigate the length and severity of illness.

Two of the drugs are monoclonal antibody treatments: one for the neuropsychiatric symptoms in sufferers of long Covid, and the other for use on patients at risk of a severe course of Covid-19. A third project is developing an oral pulmonary vasodilator which makers hope will prevent respiratory failure and reduce the need for artificial ventilation.

A final project is an antiviral and anti-inflammatory to treat “all severities of Covid-19”.

Switzerland will enjoy “certain benefits” in return for its investment, the government stated. This includes having a first option on purchases of the drugs.

The government’s medical procurement capabilities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic come under the remit of the Covid-19 law, approved for a second time by voters in a nationwide referendum two weeks ago.