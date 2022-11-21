Work begins on Swiss geothermal project after 20-year wait

The Vinzel geothermal project is one of around 20 planned in canton Vaud. © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

A 20-year planning process has finally resulted in drilling being commenced at a Swiss geothermal project, designed to heat up to 3,000 homes.

The project in the French-speaking part of Switzerland is one of 20 such plants envisaged by the western canton of Vaud by 2050.

Switzerland has attempted several times to tap reservoirs of hot water underground, with varying degrees of success.

Another geothermal project in Vaud, in Lavey-les-Bains, was put on holdExternal link in September after it was found that the flow of hot water was not sufficient to generate energy.

The Vinzel project will first drill down 2,300 metres, a depth that engineers hope will not trigger earth tremors. The success, or otherwise, of the plant should known by the middle of next year.

“For 20 years we have been struggling to bring this project to a successful conclusion. Today we leave the world of paper and go to the construction site,” Daniel Clément, CEO of EnergeÔ, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

“The big unknown is the flow rate: we estimate it at 30 to 60 litres per second,” he added.

The Vinzel plant will cost CHF30 million ($31 million), of which CHF14.4 million will come from federal funding.

Switzerland is exploring several alternative energy options to help achieve its goal of being CO2 neutral by 2050.

