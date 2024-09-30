AI in Switzerland: jobs, supercomputers and summits

How is artificial intelligence shaping our lives and work, who gets access to the most powerful technologies, and how should we control them? These are questions we at SWI swissinfo.ch are continuing to explore in-depth through our coverage from Switzerland, which analysts say could benefit the most economically from generative AI-based technologies of any country in Europe. We have a new team of journalists focused on following the latest, such as:

We’d like to hear from you, wherever you are in the world: how have AI technologies impacted your work and your life? Join our debate below to let us know.

More Debate Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers? What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences! Join the discussion View the discussion

Continue the discussion at the AI + X Summit

And, if you’re in the Zurich area and are interested in learning more about cutting-edge AI research, you can join the AI + X SummitExternal link happening October 3 and 4 at Stage One in Oerlikon. You’ll hear from researchers, start-ups, tech company representatives and many more players in the AI field who are advancing innovation through workshops, panel discussions and demos. (SWI swissinfo.ch is a media partner for the event, and our journalists will be there too to learn about the latest developments).



Get your ticket hereExternal link and use the code Community20 for a 20% discount.

Thanks for reading and following our coverage! As always, reach out to us with thoughts or questions at english@swissinfo.ch

