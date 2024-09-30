AI in Switzerland: jobs, supercomputers and summits
How is artificial intelligence shaping our lives and work, who gets access to the most powerful technologies, and how should we control them? These are questions we at SWI swissinfo.ch are continuing to explore in-depth through our coverage from Switzerland, which analysts say could benefit the most economically from generative AI-based technologies of any country in Europe. We have a new team of journalists focused on following the latest, such as:
- Why did EU countries, the US and the UK sign a major AI regulation agreement, and Switzerland didn’t?
- How are generative AI technologies affecting workers in creative sectors in Switzerland?
- Why does Switzerland have fewer safeguards against AI technologies’ impact on workers than elsewhere in Europe?
- The newly-inaugurated Alps Supercomputer: what is it and who gets to use it? (look out for an upcoming in-depth story on the topic)
We’d like to hear from you, wherever you are in the world: how have AI technologies impacted your work and your life? Join our debate below to let us know.
Continue the discussion at the AI + X Summit
And, if you’re in the Zurich area and are interested in learning more about cutting-edge AI research, you can join the AI + X SummitExternal link happening October 3 and 4 at Stage One in Oerlikon. You’ll hear from researchers, start-ups, tech company representatives and many more players in the AI field who are advancing innovation through workshops, panel discussions and demos. (SWI swissinfo.ch is a media partner for the event, and our journalists will be there too to learn about the latest developments).
