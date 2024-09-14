Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Switzerland unveils new supercomputer

Swiss economics minister Guy Parmelin
Parmelin unveiled the new supercomputer, the world's sixth-fastest, in Lugano. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland unveils new supercomputer
Listening: Switzerland unveils new supercomputer

Switzerland has a new supercomputer. The machine, named "Alps", was officially unveiled by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin at the National Supercomputing Centre in Lugano on Saturday. It is one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The supercomputer is used, for example, for weather forecasts by the Federal Office of Meteorology, MeteoSwiss. It will also perform calculations for climatology and in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

To carry out the calculations that Alps can do in a day, a standard laptop would need 40,000 years, Michele De Lorenzi, Deputy Director and Head of Communications at the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS), explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Swiss supercomputing chief advocates overseas relocation of data centre

In the Top 500 list of supercomputers from June, the high-performance computer was ranked sixth in the world. In the future, it could be even higher in the world rankings, as it had not yet been completed in June.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR