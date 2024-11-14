Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

AI can reduce the number of animals needed for research

AI reduces the use of laboratory mice in research
AI reduces the use of laboratory mice in research Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
AI can reduce the number of animals needed for research
Listening: AI can reduce the number of animals needed for research

Researchers at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich have developed a new, AI-supported method that analyses the behaviour of mice in the laboratory more efficiently. As a result, biomedical research requires fewer laboratory mice.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The method uses automatic behavioural analysis by means of image recognition and artificial intelligence (AI). Mice are filmed and the video recordings are automatically analysed, writes ETH Zurich in a press releaseExternal link issued on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The analysis of animal behaviour often involves days of laborious manual work, writes the institute. In recent years, leading research laboratories around the world have switched to powerful automated behavioural analysis. But this generates mountains of data and the more extensive the data and the finer the differences in behaviour to be recorded, the greater the risk of misinterpretation, according to the ETH Zurich.

Stress resistance tested

The Swiss researchers’ new method now makes it possible to obtain meaningful results even with a smaller group of animals and to identify subtle behavioral differences between the animals. The new approach also helps to reduce the number of test animals. And the standardisation of tests can be increased.

Using the new method, the Swiss team has already been able to find out how mice react to stress and certain drugs in animal experiments. And that acute and chronic stress change the behaviour of mice differently.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
105 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
76 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Zora del Buono

More

Zora del Buono wins Swiss Book Prize

This content was published on The 17th Swiss Book Prize has been awarded to Zora del Buono for her research novel Seinetwegen (For his sake).

Read more: Zora del Buono wins Swiss Book Prize
Cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this fall

More

Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn

This content was published on In mid-November, 35 packs of three or more wolves were detected in Switzerland. At least eight of them may be eliminated during the current hunting season. So far, at least 39 wolves have been shot in Graubünden, Valais, Vaud and St. Gallen.

Read more: Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn
People queue up in Kilchberg ZH for Dubai chocolate

More

Chocoholics queue for Dubai chocolate in Zurich

This content was published on The "Dubai chocolate" has also caused a rush in Switzerland: queues formed outside the Lindt chocolate factory in Kilchberg, canton Zurich, on Saturday morning.

Read more: Chocoholics queue for Dubai chocolate in Zurich
Shooting stars of the Leonid stream in the Swiss night sky

More

Leonid meteor shower to cross Swiss night sky

This content was published on Stargazers currently have the chance to spot shooting stars in the night sky. Until November 30, the Leonid meteor shower is lighting up the darkness.

Read more: Leonid meteor shower to cross Swiss night sky
224 Swiss companies with CO2 reduction targets

More

Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets

This content was published on A total of 224 companies from Switzerland have joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to CO2 reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Read more: Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR