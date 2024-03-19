Geneva drone show wins international award

A drone show illuminates the night sky over the harbour area and Geneva's landmark fountain, the Jet d'Eau, on May 18, 2023. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / LAURENT GILLIERON

The drone show which lit up Geneva’s harbour for three evenings in May 2023 has been awarded an international prize.

The poetic and musical ballet comprising nearly 1,400 drones won the award for its innovation and creativity.

More than 1,350 drones were used KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / LAURENT GILLIERON

The show was honoured in the “Live – spectacular” section in Los Angeles by the Themed Entertainment Association, which hands out awards in the themed entertainment industry. The award was presented to the producer, Groupe F Suisse.

Never before has a drone show of such dimensions been staged in Europe. The drones flew for 23 minutes at a maximum altitude of 500 metres above the harbour. They were equipped with coloured LEDs. The show, which was free, attracted more than 150,000 spectators each time.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

