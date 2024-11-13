Swiss researchers identify gene variants linked to cancer progression
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss researchers identify gene variants linked to cancer progression
Researchers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich have investigated how genetic mutations impact cell function. By employing two CRISPR/Cas techniques, they assessed the importance of these mutations in cancer development and treatment.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
ETH-Forschende untersuchen Krebs-Mutationen im Erbgut
Original
This allowed them to create a vast array of cell variants, which they then tested for functionality. They focused on a gene crucial to the development of various types of cancer, including lung, brain and breast cancer.
More
More
Swiss cancer research could ‘boost’ immunotherapy
This content was published on
Swiss researchers have made major advances in cancer immunotherapy but bringing these to patients faces challenges.
To generate such a vast number of gene variants, the researchers combined two CRISPR/Cas methods, ETH Zurich announced on Tuesday. Base editing allows for easy and reliable modification of individual DNA building blocks, while prime editing enables precise alterations to specific gene segments.
According to ETH Zurich, the researchers identified and described the significance of ten gene variants that previously had an unclear impact on cancer development.
These variants either contribute to cancer progression or make it resistant to certain drugs. The research team also discovered a new mechanism by which a mutation in the investigated gene can cause cancer and identified six new, relevant gene variants involved in cancer.
Cell pools with different gene variants are crucial for research. Oncologists are increasingly examining the genetic information of patients’ tumour cells. This data offers insights into which drugs might be effective for each individual patient, the report continued.
Translated from German by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland
Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather
This content was published on
The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.