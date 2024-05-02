Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss national science foundation funded over 5,000 projects in 2023

In the foreground of the photo are seedlings labelled with yellow tags. In the background, a person in a red cap, black trousers and a red, blue and white jacket can be seen planting further seedlings.
A further CHF235 million of bridging funding was provided due to the exclusion of Swiss researchers from the European Union’s Horizon funding programme. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

In 2023, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) provided a total of CHF961 million ($1.1 billion) in funding for research projects.

A further CHF235 million of bridging funding was also provided due to the exclusion of Swiss researchers from the European Union’s (EU) Horizon funding programme.   

A total of 5,500 SNSF-funded research projects were underway at the end of 2023, the organisation said on Thursday. Around 21,000 researchers were involved in them, 39.7% of whom were women.  

+ More: planned education and research cuts spark concern

Last year, the SNSF also approved grants for 1,800 new research projects. According to the foundation, the demand for funding was higher than the available budget. As a result, it was not possible to fund all projects submitted that deserved funding due to their quality and importance.   

Most projects approved last several years, and range across all scientific disciplines.

In 2023, SNSF-approved projects included one aiming to develop measures to tackle bullying and mental health issues in schools; another to research the effects of a new, more precise form of radiation on cancer cells; and another to investigate pollution caused by nitrogen.

