Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Swiss study: Arabica cultivation areas could be halved by 2050

54 percent less coffee cultivation area by 2050
54 percent less coffee cultivation area by 2050 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss study: Arabica cultivation areas could be halved by 2050
Listening: Swiss study: Arabica cultivation areas could be halved by 2050

Around the world, the areas most suitable for growing the bean could be cut in two by 2050. With high CO2 emissions, they could even shrink by 60%.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The numbers are from a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), which explains that the decline is due to coffee plants being particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. Falling soil pH values and erosion are also likely to harm cultivation.

Brazil is particularly likely to feel the effects of this: the country is by far the largest producer of Arabica coffee, accounting for almost four times as much coffee in the 2023/24 season as the world’s second-largest producer, Colombia.

+ Read more about the Swiss role in the global coffee industry

Arabica beans are considered to be fruitier, more aromatic and less bitter. They are mainly used for espresso-based drinks and account for around 70% of global production.

Robusta beans, on the other hand, are earthier and nuttier and contain more bitter substances. They are used for instant coffee and make up the remaining 30% of the global harvest.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

More

DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

This content was published on The UN Human Rights Council approved the launch of this mechanism in Geneva on Friday, to be followed by an International Commission of Inquiry.

Read more: DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva
Three HEKS employees killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

More

Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

This content was published on Three employees of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (Heks) have been killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They were on a humanitarian mission in the crisis region.

Read more: Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR