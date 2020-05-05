This content was published on May 5, 2020 4:13 PM

Finance Minister Maurer has warned parliament against additional spending on coronavirus emergency measures. (Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle)

Parliament has approved a financial package of more than CHF57 billion ($59.1 billion) to help businesses and institutions cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland.

The Senate gave the green light on Tuesday for loans to small and medium-sized companies (CHF40 billion), a scheme for short-time work compensation (CHF6 billion) and benefits for one-person business ventures (CHF5.3 billion) as well as for the purchase of medical supplies.

Neuer Inhalt newsletter subscription Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.

The package includes a government request for nearly CHF1.9 billion in aid for the Swiss aviation sector, including the two carriers Swiss International Airlines and Edelweiss, as well as aviation service companies Swissport International, Gategroup and SR Technics.

Emergency relief was also agreed for sport organisations, cultural institutions and for tourism.

The other parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, had given its approval in principle on Monday, the first day of an extraordinary session in Bern.

Both chambers also came out in favour of loans for the struggling media sector to help both newspapers and broadcasters cope with the crisis.

Proposals, notably by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party to cut spending on cultural organisations, were voted down.

Additional spending on day-care facilities for children still have to be finalised against opposition from the government, which wanted to leave the funding to the cantonal authorities.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer repeatedly warned against extending the financial relief package to additional sectors. He has forecast a budget deficit of up to CHF50 billion this year.

In total, about CHF66 billion have been earmarked to get the Swiss economy back on its feet, according to the Federal Finance Administration.

The rescue package was drawn up by the Swiss government following the introduction of emergency lockdown restrictions imposed on public life and business activities in March to curb the spread of the pandemic.



swisinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes