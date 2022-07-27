Animal groups call for caution during national day festivities

Small animals like hedgehogs and mice may hide in wood piles and not be able to escape when they are lit. Keystone / Carlo Reguzzi

Traditional fireworks and open-air fires on August 1, Swiss National Day, can be a death trap for animals and cause them to panic, say animal protection groups.

The Four Paws and Swiss Animal Protection organisations are now calling for measures to protect them, including keeping pets indoors and measures to help wildlife if making outside fires, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported on Wednesday. Drought has caused many cantons and municipalities to introduce bans and restrictions on fireworks and open fires.

Small nocturnal animals like hedgehogs or mice sometimes take refuge in wood piles intended for bonfires, say animal welfare groups. They recommend building the fire just before it burns or, if this is not possible, building a protective fence around the fire to keep small animals out.

Fireworks are very stressful for animals and cause them to panic. Wild animals, especially deer and hares, startle at any unusual noise, according to Four Paws. In extreme cases, this can lead to abortions or panic flight, resulting in death. Swiss Animal Protection says there is evidence that frightened waterfowl sometimes do not return to their breeding or moulting grounds afterwards.

Pets animals should also be protected as much as possible from the light and noise, say animal protection groups. Cats should not be left outside, or they may run away in panic. Four Paws advises dog owners to take their last walk in the early evening and, if necessary, to leave the city with their pet. Special treats can also be used to build a positive association with unpleasant noise.





