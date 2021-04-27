Asylum centres and staff targeted by politically motivated attacks

© Keystone / Anthony Anex

Asylum centres in Switzerland and their staff are increasingly subject to anonymous threats and violent attacks, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

This content was published on April 27, 2021 - 14:35

Keystone-SDA/ac

Damage caused by those antagonistic to the country’s asylum policy amounts to several million francs, said SEM in a statement on Tuesday. Those responsible for the attacks view Swiss asylum policy as “inhumane” and refer to the asylum centres as “refugee camps”.

Vandalism at the asylum centres in Chevrilles and Kapellen in Central Switzerland alone amounted to CHF2 million ($2.19 million). The facilities of private companies working for the SEM were also the target of several politically motivated attacks.

“The SEM has taken a series of measures to protect its facilities from damage caused by vandalism, which must be repaired at the taxpayer’s expense,” said the statement.

Apart from facilities, anonymous threats against employees of the SEM and its partner organisations are also becoming more frequent. An employee and her family in Basel were the victims of violence and the Federal Office of Police has launched a criminal investigation.

“However, the SEM remains faithful to its legal mandate to conduct prompt and fair asylum procedures, a task for which it enjoys broad public support. It is always open to constructive criticism and maintains a close dialogue with civil society,” said the migration office.



