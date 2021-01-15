Avalanche warnings as heavy snowfall hits Switzerland

Recognise anything? Bikes are cars covered in snow in Zurich on Friday morning Keystone / Bieri Walter

Authorities in Switzerland have warned of high avalanche risk in mountain regions after heavy snowfall.

Some eastern parts of the country experienced up to 80 centimetres of snowfall in 24 hours. Parts of the Goms valley on the border with Italy were cut off due to blocked roads.

Traffic chaos in Zurich - the persistent snowfalls in large parts of Switzerland led to numerous traffic accidents. Keystone / Wey Alexandra

Difficult working conditions: a postman barely finds the letterbox. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Neither trams nor buses can run in the city of Zurich at the moment. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Out and about with the sledge in the city of Zurich. Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

The penguins feel right at home for once. Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Some people are happy: snowboarding in the middle of the city of Geneva. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

A snow blower clears a road in the village of Goeschenen in the canton of Uri during heavy snowfall. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

An avalanche has buried the cantonal road in Uri, which remains closed until further notice. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The situation in the mountains is tense. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

There were several avalanches in the Bernese Oberland and the central canton of Uri on Thursday. There is a continuing risk for those living in these areas, as well as for winter sports enthusiasts.

“High avalanche danger will be encountered over a wide area. Outside marked and open pistes a very dangerous avalanche situation will prevail,” warned the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF in its avalanche bulletin for Friday.

The bulletin showedExternal link a level 4 high rating across a large swathe of the country, from Sion in the west through to Andermatt, and on to Chur in the east.

Some parts of the country are struggling to cope with the snow. Zurich's public transport company halted all tram and bus services in Switzerland's biggest city on Friday, saying snow had brought down trees and blocked access to three vehicle depots overnight.

But others are enjoying the unusually high snow levels, such as the penguins in Zurich Zoo (which is currently closed due to coronavirus regulations (video SRF).

Snowfall is expected to slowly ease throughout the day, weather experts predict.