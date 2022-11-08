Covid: More than 30% of Swiss remain unvaccinated
Almost a month after the start of the campaign for the second booster vaccination against Covid-19 only 6% of the population have made use of the offer.This content was published on November 8, 2022 - 11:34
Since October 10 the authorities have recorded around 344,000 second booster vaccinations.
In total, around 535,000 people in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have received a second booster vaccination, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Swiss public radio, SRF.
By the end of October at least one vaccination dose had been given to 69.7% of the population.
In the past six months, 697,398 people – just under 8% of the population – received a jab. It is not possible to determine from the FOPH figures what proportion of this was a booster vaccination.
However, almost a quarter (23.4%) of people in the over-65 risk group have been vaccinated in the past six months. In this age group, 90.1% of the population have been vaccinated at least once. Among 16- to 64-year-olds, the proportion of those vaccinated in the past six months was 5.2%.
More than 13,700 people have died in Switzerland, which has a population of 8.7 million, in connection with Covid-19.
