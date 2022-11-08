Covid: More than 30% of Swiss remain unvaccinated

Almost a quarter of people in the over-65 risk group have been vaccinated in the past six months © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Almost a month after the start of the campaign for the second booster vaccination against Covid-19 only 6% of the population have made use of the offer.

Since October 10 the authorities have recorded around 344,000 second booster vaccinations.

In total, around 535,000 people in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have received a second booster vaccination, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Swiss public radio, SRF.

By the end of October at least one vaccination dose had been given to 69.7% of the population.

In the past six months, 697,398 people – just under 8% of the population – received a jab. It is not possible to determine from the FOPH figures what proportion of this was a booster vaccination.

However, almost a quarter (23.4%) of people in the over-65 risk group have been vaccinated in the past six months. In this age group, 90.1% of the population have been vaccinated at least once. Among 16- to 64-year-olds, the proportion of those vaccinated in the past six months was 5.2%.

More than 13,700 people have died in Switzerland, which has a population of 8.7 million, in connection with Covid-19.

