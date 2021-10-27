Health workers want better working conditions

The study is based on data from about 600 health workers who finished their training in 2012. Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Certified health workers in Switzerland say their jobs are often not compatible with family life.

This content was published on October 27, 2021 - 12:26

swissinfo.ch/ug

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Trabalhadores da saúde querem melhores condições de trabalho

They also ask for more regular shift work and more flexible working conditions, according to a long-term study by the Zurich college of applied sciences which was published on Wednesday.

The researchers interviewed more than 600 people who finished their professional training at a Swiss nursing college since 2012.

Nine out of ten respondents said they intended to stay in the job for a longer time, but only if working conditions improve.

Many of them also said their salaries were too low.

The findingsExternal link largely confirm previous studies and come as proposals to improve working conditions in the sector are up for nationwide vote next month.

A people’s initiative wants the government to upgrade training opportunities and labour conditions for health workers to address a shortage of care personnel.

Parliament recommends rejection of the initiative but has approved a plan to invest CHF1 billion ($1.1 billion) over the next eight years in training and further education without imposing additional rules about working conditions.