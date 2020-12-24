Cantonal overview tries to clear up Covid confusion for tourists

Having a meal on a restaurant terrace in Lausanne, canton Vaud, on Tuesday. This would only be possible in neighbouring canton Bern if you are staying at the hotel. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland Tourism wants to help winter sports enthusiasts and other visitors with a nationwide overview of cantonal regulations.

“Guests are confused. The lack of clarity is a major hurdle for planning holidays and excursions,” the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

“For example, many guests aren’t aware that restaurants in hotels are open to hotel guests, or that in some cantons ski lifts and slopes are closed, while certain mountain railways are open for excursions.”

Switzerland Tourism also pointed to the constantly changing opening times of restaurants and ski resorts.

On December 18 the government decided to close restaurants, bars, sports centres as well as cultural and leisure facilities throughout Switzerland. Ski resorts, however, could remain open – with cantonal permission.

Switzerland Tourism says it wants to help guests understand what they can and can’t do by providing a comprehensive, Switzerland-wide overview of the various cantonal regulations on its website, using a simple visual system.

The overview will be continuously updated and supplemented and includes links to the various service providers and to the snow report, which is also updated daily.