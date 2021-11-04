Restaurateurs who defied Covid measures to be released

Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The three restaurateurs in Zermatt, who repeatedly ignored orders to close the establishment for refusal to check their clientele's Covid certificates, have been ordered to be released from detention.

November 4, 2021

Keystone-SDA/db

On Thursday, a court rejected the prosecution's request for a one-month pre-trial detention.

The three were arrested on Sunday after reopening their restaurant despite a police order to close it two days earlier. They had improvised a bar on the concrete barriers put in place by the authorities, and the establishment became a site for demonstrations by those opposed to Covid restrictions, including the Mass-Voll movement that has organised protests across the country.

After the arrest, the public prosecutor's office had applied for pre-trial detention. The court did not rule out that - at least theoretically - their refusal to accept the restrictions could promote the spread of the Covid virus and therefore harm public health but this did not justify further detention.

Since the entry into force and subsequent extension of the Covid certificate requirement, the local police of canton Valais, where Zermatt is located, had inspected the restaurant several times and had reported the case to the public prosecutor's office. This led to the opening of a criminal investigation.

