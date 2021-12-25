Spengler Cup tournament called off again due to Covid

The Spengler Cup has been called off for the second consecutive year because of Covid Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

The traditional international ice-hockey tournament in the Swiss resort of Davos has been cancelled at short notice.

December 25, 2021

The organisersExternal link said on Saturday that most players of the host team Davos had tested positive to Covid-19 and as a result, the cantonal health authorities withdrew the public licence for the event.

The tournament was due to open on Sunday with teams from Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and two Swiss clubs. A squad with Canadian players in Europe pulled out earlier in the week.

It is the second time in row that the event had to be called off due to the pandemic.

The traditional tournament, which was first held in 1923 in the Swiss mountain resort, takes place between Boxing Day and New’ Year’s eve.

The Spengler Cup is the latest major public event to become a victim of Covid and the latest surge in infections.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to open in Davos on January 25 was also called off.