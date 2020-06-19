Swiss hostage freed after Colombian army action

Members of the Colombian Armed Forces pose together with a detained member of kidnapping group, in Bogota, Colombia, June 18, 2020 Keystone / Mauricio Duenas





FDFA/Reuters/ilj

A Swiss citizen who had been held by Colombian hostage takers for almost three months has been freed, the Swiss authorities have confirmed.

“The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has taken note of this news with relief and thanks the Colombian authorities, in particular the Colombian armed forces, for their support,” said a Swiss statement.

Almost 3 months in the hands of Colombian hostage-takers: Swiss citizen is free. The FDFA thanks the Colombian authorities for their support. @CancilleriaCol @infopresidencia https://t.co/rZ64S4OcZW — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 18, 2020

The Swiss man and a Brazilian citizen were freed by the Colombian army on Thursday, it added.

The two men had been abducted on March 20 this year by a group of dissident members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which officially demobilised more than three years ago, according to the Colombian government. They had been held in the southwestern Cauca province.

“The context of the abduction is currently under investigation. Considering the circumstances, both men are in good health. For reasons of data and personality protection, no further details can be provided,” the Swiss statement said.