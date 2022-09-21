Swiss synchronised swimming needs overhaul, report finds

Swiss synchronised swimming: problems beneath the surface. Keystone / Sam Mooy

An internal report has confirmed media revelations about abuse and bad practices in the sport of synchronised swimming. Various reforms are planned.

The report mandated by Swiss Aquatics concluded that the sport is plagued by unethical training methods, chaotic organisation, cronyism and conflicts of interest, public broadcaster SRF wrote on Tuesday.

“Many unresolved conflicts and unprofessional practices have over the years led to the current unsatisfactory situation. The badly functioning co-directorship and the severe lack of administrative resources tipped things over the edge,” the report stated.

The criticisms come after an investigationExternal link by SRF in June this year which claimed that the sport was “corroded by an atmosphere of fear and nepotism”, and that training sessions included threats, insults, and physical over-taxing of athletes.

Indeed, the treatment of the athletes also came in for criticism in the latest findings: swimmers are often unfairly criticised for their appearance, weight, and their performance, said the three sports psychologists who drafted the report.

They also highlighted the favouritism which hampered competitions, speaking of the “unfair activities of individuals who largely showed favour to their own clubs and athletes – unfortunately some parents [of athletes] belong to this category.”

New leadership

While an internal inquiry has been ongoing since May, the two co-presidents of the synchronised swimming federation stepped down from their roles following the SRF revelations in June. A new leadership team is to be elected this week, according to the public broadcaster.

Looking further ahead, Swiss Aquatics has pledged to enact various reforms to change the culture in the sport: measures suggested include banning parents and trainers of athletes from judging competitions, improving the recruitment and training of coaches, and overhauling the structure of the synchronised swimming federation itself.

