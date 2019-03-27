Lights went out in parts of Zurich's city centre on Wednesday afternoon. The main railway station and certain districts are affected.
The power cuts hit parts of Kreis 5, as well as the districts of Wipkingen and Unterstrass. Rail traffic is not affected. However, according to the Swiss Federal Railways, some of the lighting at the city's main station has ceased to operate. Commuters claim shops at the station have closed and mobile phone network cannot be accessed on the premises.
The cause of the failure has not yet been identified, according to the Zurich's main energy provider (ewz). Specialists are working to determine the reasons behind the outage. At the same time, attempts are being made to supply power to the affected areas from other sources.
SDA-Keystone/ac