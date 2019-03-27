Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

sudden outage Parts of Zurich experiencing power cuts

tram

The last major power cut in the city was in May 2017 which caused trams to come to a halt. 

(© Keystone / Walter Bieri)

Lights went out in parts of Zurich's city centre on Wednesday afternoon. The main railway station and certain districts are affected.

The power cuts hit parts of Kreis 5, as well as the districts of Wipkingen and Unterstrass. Rail traffic is not affected. However, according to the Swiss Federal Railways, some of the lighting at the city's main station has ceased to operate. Commuters claim shops at the station have closed and mobile phone network cannot be accessed on the premises. 

light

station power cut

The cause of the failure has not yet been identified, according to the Zurich's main energy provider (ewz). Specialists are working to determine the reasons behind the outage. At the same time, attempts are being made to supply power to the affected areas from other sources.

SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters