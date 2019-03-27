The last major power cut in the city was in May 2017 which caused trams to come to a halt. (© Keystone / Walter Bieri)

Lights went out in parts of Zurich's city centre on Wednesday afternoon. The main railway station and certain districts are affected.

The power cuts hit parts of Kreis 5, as well as the districts of Wipkingen and Unterstrass. Rail traffic is not affected. However, according to the Swiss Federal Railways, some of the lighting at the city's main station has ceased to operate. Commuters claim shops at the station have closed and mobile phone network cannot be accessed on the premises.

light station power cut Blackout am Hauptbahnhof Zürich. Läden sind geschlossen, Notbeleuchtung brennt, Handynetz ist ausgefallen – gespenstische Ruhe. Züge fahren allerdings weiterhin. pic.twitter.com/4rVcI08lwN — Konrad Weber (@konradweber) December 11, 2018

The cause of the failure has not yet been identified, according to the Zurich's main energy provider (ewz). Specialists are working to determine the reasons behind the outage. At the same time, attempts are being made to supply power to the affected areas from other sources.

