Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Abroad

Cultural asset or unnecessary din? Bell ringing polarises opinion

In Hochdorf, however, the church council opted for compromise. While the bells won’t be silenced altogether, their ringing has been reduced.
The foundation stone of the parish church of St Martin in Hochdorf was laid in 1758. SRF
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Cultural asset or unnecessary din? Bell ringing polarises opinion
Listening: Cultural asset or unnecessary din? Bell ringing polarises opinion

In Hochdorf, a municipality in canton Lucerne in central Switzerland, the church bell now tolls for a shorter duration, though other parishes continue to stick to tradition.

This content was published on
4 minutes
SRF

Switzerland is home to between 12,000 and 15,000 church bells, many of which still ring at quarter-hour intervals in Catholic cantons. This practice has become a source of irritation for some, including 86-year-old Margrit Mederlet-Muri, who lives near the church in Hochdorf.

“You can’t stand it outside in summer. You can’t even have a conversation anymore,”
“You can’t stand outside in summer. You can’t even have a conversation anymore,” says Margrit Mederlet-Muri SRF

“You can’t stand outside in summer. You can’t even have a conversation anymore,” she says. As a result, she contacted the church council to ask them to reduce the bell ringing.

Her request sparked a heated debate in the village and letters to local newspapers. “Everyone who lives near a church knows that church bells toll,” wrote one reader of the Seetaler Boten.

A contributor to the Luzerner Zeitung argued that bells are unnecessary, at least at night. “People who aren’t disturbed because they’re asleep don’t care about the chimes during the night anyway.”

Other municipalities take preventive measures

Some Lucerne parishes have sought to pre-empt such disputes. In Reiden, the bells were entered into the land register a few years ago, making legal objections more challenging. Entlebuch followed suit with a similar approach.

In Hochdorf, however, the church council opted for compromise. While the bells won’t be silenced altogether, their tolling has been reduced.

In Hochdorf, however, the church council opted for compromise. While the bells won’t be silenced altogether, their ringing has been reduced.
The foundation stone of the parish church of St Martin in Hochdorf was laid in 1758. SRF

For instance, the parish has eliminated the “repetition chime” during the night, which previously involved a second bell sounding the time on the hour. The ringing before church services will also be scaled back.

“We want to accommodate both opponents and supporters so the church remains a focal point of the village,” says Patrizia Boesch-Schibli, president of the Hochdorf church council.

Noise disputes boost technical innovation

Stopping the bells entirely isn’t straightforward, according to Thomas Muff, managing director of specialist firm Muff Kirchturmtechnik AG in Triengen. “With a mechanical clock like the one in this case, you can’t simply turn off the mechanism, as this would disrupt the timekeeping,” says Muff.

Church tower technician Thomas Muff has developed the so-called anchor clapper (far right), which, thanks to its unusual shape, ensures that the chime is almost 15 decibels quieter.
Church tower technician Thomas Muff has developed the so-called anchor clapper (far right), which, thanks to its unusual shape, ensures that the chime is almost 15 decibels quieter. SRF

Requests to lower the volume of church bells are also becoming more common. Muff’s company is exploring solutions, including a specially designed clapper (the metal shaft that swings back and forth inside to strike a bell and makes it ring) that produces quieter tones.

Back in Hochdorf, the bells still ring around the clock but for shorter periods. For Mederlet-Muri, the compromise is acceptable. “It works for me personally, though I had hoped to help those seeking peace and quiet at night,” she says.

When it comes to finding the right balance for church bells, it seems there is currently no solution that satisfies everyone.

In 2017, this issue was brought to the Swiss Federal Court. This was prompted by a couple from Wädenswil, canton Zurich, who were disturbed by the Protestant Reformed Church’s quarter-hourly chimes at night.

The Federal Court argued that the nightly bell-ringing was a tradition. It also commented on the noise pollution. The complainants lived around 200 metres away from the church tower. This meant that the noise pollution “did not qualify as a significant disturbance”, it said. As such, stopping the night-time ringing would only result in a modest “improvement in the noise situation”.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva/sb

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
53 Likes
88 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR