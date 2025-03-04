Asylum seekers head to the slopes with a little help

The snowboard community in Laax needs new blood. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

A Swiss foundation has launched an initiative to bring young asylum seekers to the mountains to try snowboarding.

Atiqullah has been looking forward to this day for weeks. “It snowed again yesterday. And now it’s going to be brutal when we go up there,” says the 17-year-old Afghan. He and nearly three dozen other young people are on their way to the Laax ski resort in Graubünden, where they will learn how to snowboard.

The initiative is run by the Chill Foundation, a programme designed for 11- to 19-year-olds facing difficult life circumstances. Many of the participants are unaccompanied minor asylum seekers hailing from Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and Somalia.

The Chill Foundation Bringing snowboarding closer to young people in difficult life situations. That is one of the goals of the Chill Foundation. The program came to Switzerland from the US in 2021. In total, the foundation has supported more than 30,000 young people worldwide over the past 30 years. Chill works with social services, foster families and schools, among others.

Atiqullah also arrived in Switzerland alone. However, he is not here today to talk about his past – the focus is on having fun. In addition to teaching snowboarding skills, the programme promotes values such as respect and patience. The trainers aim to instil perseverance and teamwork, encouraging the young participants to help each other and never give up.

Overcoming challenges on the snow

After just a few hours on the snowboards, progress is visible. However, the young snowboarders quickly realise how physically demanding the sport is. Atiqullah finds the lift particularly tricky, repeatedly losing his balance and falling. But each time, he gets back up without complaint.

“These kids have no fear,” says snowboard instructor Michaela Schmid, who coordinates the Chill Foundation programme in Switzerland. Teaching them is different from coaching other young people, she explains. The goal is always to finish the day without any accidents.

One participant stands out for his enthusiasm – 18-year-old Naweed, also from Afghanistan. Again and again, he sets his board upright and speeds down the slope, eager to improve. He listens carefully to his coach’s advice to pace himself, but the lesson lasts only until his next run.

Aiming to inspire the next generation

This year, 36 young people are taking part in the programme. The Chill Foundation was introduced to Switzerland in 2021 by its founder, Donna Carpenter, who originally launched the initiative in the United States. She believes the programme helps integrate the participants into Swiss culture. “We snowboarders are a family,” she says.

For Laax, the project is also about fostering new talent. Like snowboard clothing brands and other sponsors, the ski resort supports the initiative. With Switzerland’s increasingly diverse population, attracting young snowboarders has become more challenging.

The head of the snowboard school, Ivan Capaul, is calling for greater public support – not entirely without self-interest. He believes society needs to make a more conscious effort to invest in youth snow sports. “It takes a certain amount of courage and money to introduce children to the sport,” he says.

A big dream

By the end of the day, the Chill Foundation group is beaming with pride as they showcase their progress. The experience has not only boosted their skills but also their confidence – something they will need in life off the slopes as well.

Many of the young participants will soon be starting apprenticeships. On the journey home, 19-year-old Mohammad, another asylum seeker from Afghanistan, speaks nervously about an upcoming interview for a plumbing apprenticeship.

Although snowboarding is an expensive sport and it remains uncertain how often these young people will get to return to the mountains, they have a dream: to come back as often as possible.

