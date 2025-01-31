Marius Bear – bullied as a child, applauded as a musician

Born Marius Hügli, he is a dual citizen and holds passports from Australia and Switzerland. SRF/NINA LOOSLI

Since representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Turin in 2022, Marius Bear has reached an audience of around 150 million with his song Boys Do Cry.

Before achieving his ESC breakthrough, the Swiss-Australian dual citizen experienced several defining moments in his life. Swiss public broadcaster, SRF takes a look back at the singer’s journey.

1. Culture shock: from Australia to Appenzell

Marius Hügli spent the first few years of his life in Australia. His parents had emigrated and built a life that Marius remembers fondly. The family travelled around in a camper van until they eventually returned to Switzerland.

The transition from Australia to Appenzell was a culture shock. “What kind of person are you?” his classmates asked him in kindergarten.

2. Bullying at school

In Appenzell, Marius could only dream of the laid-back Australian way of life. “I weighed 60 kilos when I started first grade,” says the towering musician, who now weighs 130 kilos. He was bullied and learned first-hand how cruel children can be.

He also experienced his first heartbreak in third grade. He had fallen for a girl who sat in front of him. One day, she turned around and asked: “Marius, do you want to be with me?” Excited, he said yes – only for her to reply: “But I don’t want to be with you.”

The moment was crushing and had lasting effects. After that, he developed a stutter that stayed with him for two to three years.

3. From officer to street musician

Marius’ career path seemed predetermined. A trained construction machinery mechanic, he was expected to take over the family business. But fate had other plans. Despite his father’s pacifist stance, Marius chose to enlist in the military.

It wasn’t the military discipline that intrigued him but the people – from vegetable farmers and musicians to bankers, a diverse mix of backgrounds. He enjoyed it so much that he stayed on, and officer training school became an unexpected gateway to his music career.

After delivering a speech at a military event, two metal musicians from Solothurn approached him: “You have such a cool voice – you have to join our band.” They started playing together, and for the first time, Marius felt a surge of emotion unlike anything he had experienced before.

That moment was enough to rekindle his love for music. He dug out the old guitar from his school days and started practising covers while still in the military. With his military licence and a set of civilian clothes in his pocket, he would travel to Fribourg every weekend to perform as a street musician – choosing a location far from Appenzell to avoid being recognised by his peers.

His first attempt at street performing was nerve-wracking. But after two double whiskies, he found his confidence. “I made CHF65 ($71) in an hour,” he recalls. That was enough to keep him on the streets for the next eight months – not as Marius Hügli, but as Marius Bear.

His friends came up with the name. He looked like a bear – big, heavy, and calm – but when he unleashed his energy, he truly unleashed it. Since then, he has called the bear his spirit animal – a symbol of the strength that fuels his musical career.

Last year, he left his former management team. His fiancée, Jasmin, now manages his career, and together, they navigate both their private and professional lives as a team. “We’re like a catering couple,” he says, tackling their shared future with combined energy.

